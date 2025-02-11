Temporary Suspension of Operations at Hutchinson Port Delta II in Rotterdam

By LoadstarEditorial 11/02/2025

Advisories

11 February 2025

A.P. Moller – Maersk would like to inform you of the unplanned strike action at Hutchinson Port Delta II in Rotterdam, which started on Sunday 9 February. The strike action has led to a temporary suspension of operations at the terminal and is related to negotiations of a new Collective Labour Agreement. While operations have now resumed, the terminal is seeing a slowdown of operations. As such, our teams have had to put certain contingencies in place as we continue to monitor the situation surrounding labour negotiations at the terminal.

Due to the strike action and slowdown of operations, vessel Cap San Maleas, scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam on 10 February to Hutchinson Port Delta II – Rotterdam, will be omitting this port call and concluding its voyage earlier than planned. To minimise further disruptions to our customers, containers scheduled for discharge in Rotterdam will instead be discharged at Antwerp – PSA Antwerp K913 Noordzee with ETA 11.02. We kindly ask customers to make the necessary arrangements to collect their cargo at PSA Antwerp K913 Noordzee.

We thank you for your continuous understanding and regret any inconvenience caused by this new schedule. We will keep customers informed of any potential changes and do our utmost to minimise the potential impact to their supply chains.

Should you have any questions, or require further assistance, please feel free to contact your local customer service representatives.