Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Temporary Suspension of Operations at Hutchinson Port Delta II in Rotterdam

HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING GM: SUPPLY CHAIN WOESMAERSK: ROTTERDAM TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONSATSG: OWNERSHIP UPDATERXO: COYOTE FILLIP GONEGM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARD

HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING GM: SUPPLY CHAIN WOESMAERSK: ROTTERDAM TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONSATSG: OWNERSHIP UPDATERXO: COYOTE FILLIP GONEGM: SUPPLY CHAIN HITBA: CUT THE FAT ON THE BONER: STEADY YIELDMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPDATESDAC: TRADING UPDATE OUT SOONTSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARD

Maersk Box Photo 121670121 © Björn Wylezich Dreamstime.com
By

Advisories

11 February 2025

A.P. Moller – Maersk would like to inform you of the unplanned strike action at Hutchinson Port Delta II in Rotterdam, which started on Sunday 9 February. The strike action has led to a temporary suspension of operations at the terminal and is related to negotiations of a new Collective Labour Agreement. While operations have now resumed, the terminal is seeing a slowdown of operations. As such, our teams have had to put certain contingencies in place as we continue to monitor the situation surrounding labour negotiations at the terminal.

Due to the strike action and slowdown of operations, vessel Cap San Maleas, scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam on 10 February to Hutchinson Port Delta II – Rotterdam, will be omitting this port call and concluding its voyage earlier than planned. To minimise further disruptions to our customers, containers scheduled for discharge in Rotterdam will instead be discharged at Antwerp – PSA Antwerp K913 Noordzee with ETA 11.02. We kindly ask customers to make the necessary arrangements to collect their cargo at PSA Antwerp K913 Noordzee.

We thank you for your continuous understanding and regret any inconvenience caused by this new schedule. We will keep customers informed of any potential changes and do our utmost to minimise the potential impact to their supply chains.

Should you have any questions, or require further assistance, please feel free to contact your local customer service representatives.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Most read news

    Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move

    More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'

    Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays

    Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding

    India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers

    How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US

    Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'

    U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up

    'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves

    'Kuehne + Nagel must poach rivals' key staff'

    US warehouse space will be at a premium this year, cargo owners warned

    Surging China-Europe railfreight could hit the buffers if Red Sea crisis ends

    Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers