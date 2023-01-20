SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
SEEKING ALPHA reports: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is the latest e-commerce retailer to reverse the massive hiring ...
Not a single day has gone by since we returned to our desks this year, without news of large layoffs hitting the wires, with sooooo many coming from tech-driven outfits often proclaiming their ability to manage intrinsic risk and complexity in logistics.
People come and go
And while it was in October that we wondered about redundancies, focusing on Integrated Logistics (read: ’Huge layoffs delivery?’), arguably the most successful T&L model running on all cylinders thanks to Covid, our ’It’s all about ...
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea
Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy
Comment on this article