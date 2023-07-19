Subscribe to Premium
Teamsters issue strike notice after Yellow Corp fails to make $50m in benefits contributions

Hand turns a dice and changes the expression
By

PRESS RELEASE

Yellow’s Gross Mismanagement Upends Workers’ Livelihoods; Strike May Begin July 24

(WASHINGTON) – The Central States Board of Trustees voted Monday to suspend health care benefits and cease pension accruals for Yellow workers, after two Yellow operating companies, Holland and Yellow Freight, failed to fulfill their financial obligations. Teamsters are preparing for a possible strike as early as July 24.

Benefit suspensions will go into effect July 23 if the company fails to make the ...

