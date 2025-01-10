By Charlotte Goldstone 10/01/2025

US forwarders have urged the incoming administration to reconsider its tariff plans, fearing retaliatory measures from other countries that would make domestic products less competitive “in an ecommerce world”.

This week, the Washington Post reported that president-elect Donald Trump’s plans for higher tariffs were set to be watered down to cover just ‘critical’ imports rather than all goods entering the country, citing sources close to the matter.

However, Mr Trump promptly called the story “fake news, labelling the sources as “non-existent”

He added that planned tax cuts would “all be made up with tariffs, and much more, from countries that have taken advantage of the US for years”.

But executive director of the Air Forwarder’s Association, Brandon Fried, told The Loadstar that “while tariffs can sometimes be used to address specific trade imbalances or protect domestic industries, broad tariffs can have unintended consequences”.

And he warned: “Retaliation by other countries, increased costs for consumers, reduced competitiveness for US businesses and disruptions to global supply chains are just some of the potential negative impacts.”

CEO of consultancy SASI World Stan Wraight agreed that “retaliation by other countries” would be particularly detrimental to US businesses and shippers. He added: “Excluding world markets is a very short-sighted policy to run a business. Especially in an ecommerce world where shippers globally can market their products directly to consumers and have them at your door in three-five days from anywhere in the world, at prices no domestic cost-burdened company can compete with.”

In its 2025 risk report, Everstream Analytics gave “geopolitical instability with increased tariff risk” an 80% ‘risk score’ and warned: “The automotive, semiconductor and manufacturing industries are particularly at risk, due to proposed tariffs, and retaliatory measures.”

Mr Wraight urged the business community to “start pushing back if it wants an international presence, a competitive product and a longer-term future”.

But he told The Loadstar: “As far as forwarders are concerned, they have a voice in all this, but not one that will influence the administration.”