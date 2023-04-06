SJ: Quiet Platforms president exits as AEO subsidiary misses profitability mark

By LoadstarEditorial 06/04/2023

Sourcing Journal reports:

Supply chain guru Shekar Natarajan has departed his role at Quiet Platforms after playing a key role in developing the AEO logistics subsidiary that launched publicly last August. The firm said it is looking to “pull back on expenses to reset the business” as “it has not achieved the plans we envisioned.”

“American Eagle Outfitters is committed to the continued transformation of our supply chain, and Quiet Platforms plays an important role in that strategy as we work to achieve increased profitability,” the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN