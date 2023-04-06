SJ: Quiet Platforms president exits as AEO subsidiary misses profitability mark

Sourcing Journal reports:
Supply chain guru Shekar Natarajan has departed his role at Quiet Platforms after playing a key role in developing the AEO logistics subsidiary that launched publicly last August. The firm said it is looking to “pull back on expenses to reset the business” as “it has not achieved the plans we envisioned.”
“American Eagle Outfitters is committed to the continued transformation of our supply chain, and Quiet Platforms plays an important role in that strategy as we work to achieve increased profitability,” the ...