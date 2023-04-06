Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

SJ: Quiet Platforms president exits as AEO subsidiary misses profitability mark

Business risk concept
By

Sourcing Journal reports:

Supply chain guru Shekar Natarajan has departed his role at Quiet Platforms after playing a key role in developing the AEO logistics subsidiary that launched publicly last August. The firm said it is looking to “pull back on expenses to reset the business” as “it has not achieved the plans we envisioned.”

“American Eagle Outfitters is committed to the continued transformation of our supply chain, and Quiet Platforms plays an important role in that strategy as we work to achieve increased profitability,” the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Topics

Most Read

Shippers brace for freight rate and BAF increase onslaught

Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom

'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light

Carrier anger as Nhava Sheva terminal operators hike tariffs

Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – 'top-down' fear strikes back

Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe

ASL and Zim reduce Australia exposure after freight rates plummet

Indian imports slowed by tech glitch in new customs clearance platform

News podcast | April 2023 | Contract talks; alliance threats; and inventories

Automating port terminals causes a domino effect, claims union