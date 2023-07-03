Röhlig Logistics has appointed Simon Albrecht as its global sea freight director, reporting to Hylton Gray, CEO sea freight, air freight, contract logistics & sales.

Mr Gray sais: “Simon brings a wealth of logistics expertise, backed by a long-term track record in the industry. With his support, we will continue to drive the strategic growth of our sea freight business.”

Mr Albrecht said: “Röhlig has an excellent reputation and I am very much looking forward to being part of this international team and playing an active role in the company’s development. One of my main focuses will be on driving network expansion – both by entering new markets and extending our carrier portfolio. Ensuring access to alternative fuel technologies in order to provide low-carbon shipping options will also be a key goal.”

The 45-year-old has 25 years of experience in the logistics sector. Prior to his new position at Röhlig Logistics, he was global key account manager at Maersk Germany.