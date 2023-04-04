Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / 'Sign of the times' as South Korean shipowners order PCTCs

Eukor Photo 234828795 Cargo © Darryl Brooks Dreamstime.com
© Darryl Brooks
By

South Korean shipowners Eukor Car Carriers, Hyundai Glovis and HMM are set to build or acquire more pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) to transport domestic vehicle exports.

Last week, the Korea Shipowners’ Association signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Auto Industries Cooperative Association to provide shipping capacity for car-makers Hyundai, Ssangyong, Renault Korea and GM Korea, which pledged to provide stable export volumes.

Vice-minister of oceans and fisheries Song Sang-keun said: “While the domestic automobile industry is experiencing a lot of difficulties in exporting, due to a shortage of ships and rising charter rates, we welcome the efforts of both industries for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Xeneta’s chief analyst, Peter Sand, noted how car-makers in South Korea were relying on compatriot shipowners. He said: “More and more nationalism is finding its way into trade policies, protectionism and national security. It’s not nice, but a sign of times.”

In 2023, South Korea, like many vehicle-producing nations, saw automobile exports surge as the Covid-19 pandemic eased. Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy statistics showed vehicle exports hit an all-time high of 2.31 million last year, with outbound sales of $54.1bn.

Meanwhile, PCTC charter rates are believed to have tripled since 2019, with under-investment in PCTC newbuildings during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when movement restrictions weakened car demand and sent many older PCTCs to scrapyards.

Last year, 90 PCTCs were ordered, nearly tripling the 38 booked in 2021, due to the acute shortage of PCTC vessels, especially in China, whose automobile industry is taking off and car-makers such as SAIC have established in-house shipping companies to handle transport.

Last month, South Korea’s flagship container line, HMM, reportedly entered the vehicle transport segment when it ordered three 8,600 car-unit PCTCs at Guangzhou Shipyard International, for long-term charter to Glovis, Hyundai’s shipping arm.

Topics

Most Read

B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

Jittery US retailers remain cautious over their logistics commitments

Wan Hai crushes quit rumours by boosting transpacific service

EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe