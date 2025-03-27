Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Shippers have hard choices to make, says GSF, as tariffs begin to bite

With a range of tariffs to be implemented on Wednesday next week by the US, including the most recent announcement of 25% on all imported vehicles, shippers will need to make some hard choices – and likely pay some “hard dollars”. 

The tariffs are set to be paid by US importers, those established as an ‘importer of record’ and able to open a payment account with US Customs & Border Protection (CBP).  

“The US importer of cars may well be a ...

    Topics

    automotive Global Shippers Forum (GSF) Tariffs Trump 2.0

