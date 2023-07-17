Ship Angel acquires WaySync, launches an intelligent rate management platform for global shippers

By LoadstarEditorial 17/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE

New York, July 17, 2023 – Ship Angel Inc., a SaaS start-up building a suite of digital logistics tools for BCO shippers in North America, today announces the launch of a revolutionary, AI-enabled container rate management platform in conjunction with the acquisition of WaySync.

Ship Angel introduces a SaaS rate management tool for shippers to address the rise in container freight rate complexity. The increasing prevalence of macro events, such as Covid, geopolitical events and severe weather, have greatly amplified the frequency and intensity of market fluctuations in the global supply chain ecosystem, especially in the area of container freight rates. Today, managing shipping rates is a significant pain point for shippers as they work with short-term contracts, are forced to dive into the spot market more often, face greater surcharge variability and find large rate differentials on trade lane port pairs. Additionally, the Ship Angel rate management tool helps reduce ocean carrier invoice issues, another industry pain point.

Cloud-based, AI-powered Ship Angel rate management further distinguishes itself with a modern user interface (UI) and streamlined user experience (UX). Shippers access rate data that has been enriched with valuable insights, providing intelligent “best option” predictions for each shipment. Ship Angel will help shippers save time, reduce costs and increase revenue with easy implementation digital logistics solutions.

New York based WaySync, a start-up logistics technology firm, developed its AI-first tech stack system to improve the management of a broad array of non-standardized ocean rate formats, making all of them available in one platform. Co-founder and CEO of WaySync, Ray Yang said, “I am thrilled to join the Ship Angel team and help bring AI-enabled rate management to global shippers.”

“We saw that there was an opportunity to develop a new type of rate management solution for BCO shippers, one that takes advantage of AI and is easy to implement, offering immediate value to shippers. I look forward to bringing our exciting roadmap of SaaS products, currently in the pipeline, to shippers to quickly and effectively streamline their logistics processes,” said Graham Parker, CEO of Ship Angel.