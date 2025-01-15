Schenker CFO Jakob Wegge-Larsen set to join Vestas

By LoadstarEditorial 15/01/2025

Danish wind turbines maker Vestas today said it was pleased to announce that Jakob Wegge-Larsen will become its CFO, joining the company’s executive management team.

Jakob Wegge-Larsen will join Vestas from DB Schenker, where he currently serves as CFO and member of the management board.

“He is expected to take up the position as CFO during the second quarter of 2025,” Vestas said. That’s when the DSV-Schenker deal is expected to close.