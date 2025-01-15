Schenker CFO Jakob Wegge-Larsen set to join Vestas

Air cargo sees flurry of new routes between Europe and Asia
So far this year, four new airfreight services between Europe and Asia have been announced. Today, ...
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
Danish wind turbines maker Vestas today said it was pleased to announce that Jakob Wegge-Larsen will become its CFO, joining the company’s executive management team.
Jakob Wegge-Larsen will join Vestas from DB Schenker, where he currently serves as CFO and member of the management board.
“He is expected to take up the position as CFO during the second quarter of 2025,” Vestas said. That’s when the DSV-Schenker deal is expected to close.
Three new services and a transpacific focus for Ocean Alliance in 2025
Launch of new tariffs 'a speeding train', be ready, US importers warned
'Military asset' listing sees Cosco and CCA barred from Pentagon contracts
Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'
Global revenues soar, but loss of steam for OOCL's Asia-Europe trade
Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic
Cosco to play a major role in China's container hub ambitions for Yangpu Port
USEC dispute end comes too late to stop transpacific spot rate climb
Scant room for sustainable growth in aviation, says watchdog T&E
Tariffs will spark retaliation that will hit US competitiveness, warn forwarders
India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power
Geopolitical tension tempers airfreight optimism as spot rates fall
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article