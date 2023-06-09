Scan Global Logistics expands in Africa by entering Kenya

Kenya’s logistics potential is increasingly growing due to improved infrastructure. With the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) opening, connecting coastal Mombasa with inland Nairobi, the improved road infrastructure over the last years, and Kenya’s advantageous location as the gateway for East Africa, SGL sees great potential by investing in the region.

Lars Syberg, CEO of EMEA, expands on why Kenya and East Africa are attractive investments for SGL:

‘Kenya is fast developing and becoming a logistics hub for East Africa. The market is ripe for an international logistics company offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions to local and global customers. Moreover, Africa is the fastest growing continent with a population of 1,5 billion and a growing middle class. Our future expansion strategy includes but is not limited to, neighbouring countries Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.’

In close collaboration with their logistics colleagues in South and West Africa, the expansion to East Africa will provide SGL with a competitive geographical coverage to further support its large aid and relief and commercial cargo customers.