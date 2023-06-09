Scan Global Logistics expands in Africa by entering Kenya

Scan Global names Maersk's Nils Smedegaard Andersen as board chair
PRESS RELEASE
Scan Global Logistics expands its global footprint and strengthens its strategic position in Africa by entering Kenya
|Scan Global Logistics (SGL) strengthens its strategic foothold on the fast-developing African continent by opening its first office in Nairobi, Kenya, Eastern Africa. Already strongly represented in Western Africa with offices in Togo, Benin, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal and South Africa, with the latest office opening, the ambitious logistics provider now offers its comprehensive tailormade solutions from across the African continent.
Copenhagen, June 09, 2023: A new market has been added to Scan Global Logistics’ continuously expanding footprint as they open its first office in Nairobi, Kenya. The expansion into Kenya is a pivotal part of the global freight forwarder’s ambitious growth strategy and will help strengthen its geographical coverage and tap into the region’s significant potential.
|Investing in the high-potential East African region
Kenya’s logistics potential is increasingly growing due to improved infrastructure. With the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) opening, connecting coastal Mombasa with inland Nairobi, the improved road infrastructure over the last years, and Kenya’s advantageous location as the gateway for East Africa, SGL sees great potential by investing in the region.
Lars Syberg, CEO of EMEA, expands on why Kenya and East Africa are attractive investments for SGL:
‘Kenya is fast developing and becoming a logistics hub for East Africa. The market is ripe for an international logistics company offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions to local and global customers. Moreover, Africa is the fastest growing continent with a population of 1,5 billion and a growing middle class. Our future expansion strategy includes but is not limited to, neighbouring countries Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.’
In close collaboration with their logistics colleagues in South and West Africa, the expansion to East Africa will provide SGL with a competitive geographical coverage to further support its large aid and relief and commercial cargo customers.
|Kenya base for regional growth
A well-known name in the industry, Duncan Wagura, will be the Managing Director of SGL Kenya. A strong team of handpicked, experienced professionals from tier-one international logistics companies will provide tailor-made solutions for local, regional and global customers within air, ocean, and rail services, including customs, warehousing and insurance.
Duncan Wagura, MD of SGL Kenya, says:
‘Holding great potential, we will use Kenya as the base of our regional growth to increase and strengthen our presence across East Africa. Therefore, we will look to hire more skilled logistics professionals in the future who adhere to our purpose-driven approach of entrepreneurship, a ‘can-do-attitude,’ and a willingness to go the extra mile to help uncomplicate our customers’ world.’
SGL Kenya will provide flexible and comprehensive end-to-end solutions within manufacturing, retail, heavy lift projects, electronics, communications, and more.
