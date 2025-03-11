Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Sagging JD Logistics – how to think about its value proposition

AJD
By

If you spotted the trade action of Chinese integrator JD Logistics on the stock market at the end of last week, you may well have wondered what had happened.

Easy peasy.

“Our topline growth returned to double digits year-on-year, and bottom line also achieved healthy expansion,” JD.com management said in the wake of Q4/full-year results, highlighting the performance of a logistics segment that had “further outlined its overseas roadmap” ever since Q4 24.

Of particular interest for JD Logistics – it is separately ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    JD Logistics Snapshot

    Most read news

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports

    Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

    CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains

    DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4

    TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

    TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners

    Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline

    Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline

    TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market

    CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade

    Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast

    Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs

    Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains

    DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’

    MSC's Hutchison ports buy – it's a cracker