SA: ZIM Integrated Shipping surges as JP Morgan upgrades to 'Buy'

ZIM
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM+6.6% in Monday’s trading after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral with a $15.40 price target, saying the temporary nature of ZIM’s company-specific challenges is not appreciated, with a natural runway for cost competitiveness to improve over time.

“Over the past two years ZIM has moved from a leader in profitability to having possibly the lowest margins in the sector,” JPM analyst Samuel Bland wrote, but “we view this as temporary,” expecting the company’s cost base to become more competitive, as newbuild charters are delivered at competitive prices, and expensive COVID-era charters are either redelivered or re-chartered at cheaper rates.

The full post is here.

ZIM closed at $11.55 yesterday, 18 Sept, up +5% for the day (intraday high: $12.03), in a flattish market. 

