Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
Hapag-Lloyd ended 2023 with a net profit of just $3.2bn, compared with $18bn the previous ...
Shortly before its 2021 listing on the New York Stock Exchange, Premium had a look at Zim’s IPO prospectus and sketched an analysis of the Israeli container line in which we highlighted its charter-heavy fleet composition as a major factor in its success, or otherwise.
Two years and one pandemic on and it is once again becoming a central focus. Clearly, 2024 is going to be a rum year – it was shaping up to be disastrous for carriers but the ...
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article