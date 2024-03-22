By Gavin van Marle 22/03/2024

Shortly before its 2021 listing on the New York Stock Exchange, Premium had a look at Zim’s IPO prospectus and sketched an analysis of the Israeli container line in which we highlighted its charter-heavy fleet composition as a major factor in its success, or otherwise.

Two years and one pandemic on and it is once again becoming a central focus. Clearly, 2024 is going to be a rum year – it was shaping up to be disastrous for carriers but the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN