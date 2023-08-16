Q2 23 numbers out: ZIM hammered in pre-market trade

Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
Mid-sized ocean carriers are losing money and the outlook is particularly bleak for the smaller ...
The shares of Israel’s ZIM were down as much as -7.7% to $12.4 in pre-market today in the wake of Q2 23 numbers.
Revenues were soft, but the big miss was at earnings level.
The group said:
“Net loss for the second quarter was $213 million (compared to net income of $1,336 million in the second quarter of 2022), or a diluted loss per share of $1.792 (compared to diluted earnings per share of $11.07 in the second quarter of 2022). Net loss for ...
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled
FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article