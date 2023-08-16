Subscribe to Premium
Q2 23 numbers out: ZIM hammered in pre-market trade

By

The shares of Israel’s ZIM were down as much as -7.7% to $12.4 in pre-market today in the wake of Q2 23 numbers.

Revenues were soft, but the big miss was at earnings level.

The group said:

“Net loss for the second quarter was $213 million (compared to net income of $1,336 million in the second quarter of 2022), or a diluted loss per share of $1.792 (compared to diluted earnings per share of $11.07 in the second quarter of 2022). Net loss for ...

    Topics

    Zim ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Annual contracts financial results Transpacific Trade

