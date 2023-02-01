SA: Record Old Dominion raises dividend by ~33% to $0.40/share

By LoadstarEditorial 01/02/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, a 33.3% increase from its prior dividend of $0.30.

– Forward yield: 0.48%…

The full post is here.

Its record numbers, released today, can be found here.

In his prepared remarks, CEO Greg Gantt said:

“Old Dominion produced fourth quarter financial results that allowed us to finish the year with company records for annual revenue and profitability. The results for both the quarter and the year reflect a continued focus on the consistent execution of our long-term ...

