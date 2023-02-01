Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

SA: Record Old Dominion raises dividend by ~33% to $0.40/share

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, a 33.3% increase from its prior dividend of $0.30.

– Forward yield: 0.48%…

The full post is here.

Its record numbers, released today, can be found here.

In his prepared remarks, CEO Greg Gantt said:

“Old Dominion produced fourth quarter financial results that allowed us to finish the year with company records for annual revenue and profitability. The results for both the quarter and the year reflect a continued focus on the consistent execution of our long-term ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Old Dominion Freight Line Seeking Alpha CPI

    Most Read

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    In the name of Kuehne post-MSC/Mærsk divorce

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open

    Scrapyards ready for another containership recycling boom

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    Port of Halifax nudges past 600,000 teu, but competition is growing

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack