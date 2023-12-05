Ryder signs first customers to multi-year EV contracts

Q3 23: Amazon, Old Dominion, Ryder et al
Busy week on the earnings front. Among the most prominent companies that reported their interims are: – ...
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2023 6:55 AM
Ryder Signs First Customers to Multi-Year Electric Vehicle Contracts
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Carriers set course for new shores in search of profitable growth
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
M&A and away as Kuehne stays ahead of DSV
Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming
