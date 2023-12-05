Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ryder signs first customers to multi-year EV contracts

Cracked roads Illustration 34945088 Infrastructure Credit Skypixel Dreamstime.com
© Skypixel Dreamstime.com.
By

PRESS RELEASE

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2023 6:55 AM

Ryder Signs First Customers to Multi-Year Electric Vehicle Contracts

Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing and Servientrega International Inc. Secure New Electric Cargo Vans as part of RyderElectric+

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chaindedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, secures its first two Ryder ChoiceLease customers under the RyderElectric+ turnkey fleet solution. Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, the nation’s largest marine and recreation vehicle parts distributor, and Servientrega International Inc., a Bogota, Colombia-based parcel logistics company with operations in Miami, will be using RyderElectric+ to help them navigate the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. As part of the RyderElectric+ solution, Ryder will support the customers’ charging and infrastructure to enable the operation of the multiple light-duty electric cargo vans that are included in the agreements.

The engagement with both customers started with RyderElectric+ electrification advisory services. The RyderElectric+ team relied on data analysis, site assessments, range and payload needs, among other factors, to select the best vehicle and charging fits for the customers’ operations. These multi-year Ryder ChoiceLease agreements for multiple light-duty electric cargo vans will help each company begin to adopt EVs into their fleets and support their ongoing logistics needs…

The full release is here.

    Topics

    Ryder

