Ukrainian logistics still afloat, but higher costs and delays take their toll
Ukraine’s importers are struggling to deal with high storage costs and delivery delays, as logistics ...
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure stepped up in the early hours of yesterday, with multiple drone strikes on Danube river ports close to the border with Romania.
The attacks, which began at 4am, were the first attempts to sabotage movements along the Danube, which handles some 5,000 teu each month, since the start of the war last February.
Odessa-based consultancy Informall BG’s Daniil Melnychenko told The Loadstar: “These acts are targeted to make it impossible for Ukraine’s food and grain exports to reach essential markets.
“The attacks have disrupted operations at these already heavily congested ports that serve as a vital passage for Ukrainian shippers.”
In fact, navigation through the Sulina and Bystre channels, leading to the Ukrainian river ports, was temporarily suspended today.
With the attacks having occurred so close to Romania – Mr Melnychenko placed them 200-250 metres from the border – they incurred the wrath of its president, Klaus Iohannis.
He said: “This recent escalation poses serious risks to security in the Black Sea. It also further affects Ukrainian grain transit and, thus, global food security.”
The drone strikes on the Danube ports came less than a week after the collapse of the deal permitting Ukrainian grain movements to continue through the Black Sea; Russia warning that “the flag countries” of cargo ships would be “considered parties to the Ukrainian conflict”.
But Mr Melnychenko stressed that while the focus had been on grain, impacts on containerships should not be overlooked.
He added: “The uninterrupted flow of containers is crucial for shipping niche grains, food and vegetable oil to remote landlocked areas. Any disruption in this flow could exacerbate the food crisis in those regions, notably Africa and the Middle East.”
Ukraine’s importers are struggling to deal with high storage costs and delivery delays, as logistics ...
Russia hopes to increase its container cargo traffic to a record 7m teu this year, ...
The prospect of $30bn of investment and decades of development will thwart the hopes of ...
A “Dutch cargo airline company” is eyeing Cargologicair’s UK AOC, according to its administrators, as ...
Russian Railways is continuing to reorient operations as more sanctions take hold, and its first-quarter ...
Heavylift air freight faces a bleak future amid a dramatic war-induced reduction in AN-124 availability, ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Supply chain in the era of the new 'NOT normal'
With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Comment on this article