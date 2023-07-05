Robots strengthen Hactl security

By LoadstarEditorial 05/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE

(Hong Kong, 5 July 2023) Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) – Hong Kong’s largest independent handler – is beefing up site security at its SuperTerminal 1 facility, with the introduction of robot patrols.

The first security robot is about to enter service, initially patrolling car- and truck parking areas, and export goods handling areas, mainly during the peak night-time period; but the robot will also be deployed during daylight hours as required.

In addition to stepping up anti-theft measures and reinforcing awareness of Hactl’s rigid security programme, the new security robots will also monitor the condition of cargo throughout the company’s giant site, and will record any incidents of damage, to provide video evidence in the event of claims investigations.

The robot features a thermal imaging camera, a high-resolution camera with a wiper for outdoor use, a LiDar technology sensor for navigation and multiple ultrasonic sensors for collision avoidance. It can operate on any paved surface.

Says Wilson Kwong, Chief Executive of Hactl: “The security robots will complement our existing CCTV system, providing footage from more angles to assist in security and cargo claims evaluation. Their presence will also send a clear message that Hactl is maintaining thorough observation of all its operational areas around the clock.

“By reducing reliance on human patrols, we are freeing up valuable night shift security staff resources to focus on making our security regime even more proactive, flexible and responsive to any incidents. This is a significant step forward in strengthening our overall security programme.”

This is the third area of Hactl’s business which has seen the introduction of robotics. During the pandemic, Hactl introduced sanitisation robots to help reduce the risk of infection among its workforce, and more recently launched a robotic Automated Parts Store to dispense urgent spare parts which are needed around the clock to maintain its massive automated handling systems.