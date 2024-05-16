Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
Shipping’s response to the Red Sea crisis is to reduce capacity to an extent far ...
Are you ready for ICS2? Global and European associations are trying urgently to alert forwarders, shippers and carriers about the new Import Control System (ICS2), which will be introduced in the EU on 3 June – 11 working days away.
Eight groups, including FIATA, Clecat, IRU and WSC, have issued a notice stressing the important impact the new controls will have.
Specific details on any goods entering the EU, Norway, Switzerland or Northern Ireland by sea, road or rail must be provided to the EU before loading or arrival at an EU border. The requirements, introduced for airfreight last year, will extend to sea freight on 3 June, and to road and rail next year.
The “extensive” new data requirements include six-digit HS codes for each item in the consignment and an “acceptable” description, as well as detailed buyer and seller information.
The associations are urging the supply chain industry to start preparing for the new rules, and warned that failure to comply would lead to delayed imports and exports, as well as the possibility of fines and penalties for those liable for submitting the data.
The introduction of the new rules was delayed after member states said there was insufficient time to prepare and some issuesthat arose after the introduction for airfreight and express.
However, ICS2 was largely welcomed by industry for its aim to provide better quality data, pre-departure.
For more information, go to the European Commission website. Alternatively, Descartes has a guide, here.
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
Surging ocean waves sending ripples into airfreight
California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'
More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China
Carriers forced to seek alternatives as capacity crunch at Colombo Port tightens
Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?
Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation
At liquidation value: M&A mongrel Forward Air – how exciting!
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article