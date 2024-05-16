Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ready for EC's new import rules for maritime? ICS2 11 working days away

Are you ready for ICS2? Global and European associations are trying urgently to alert forwarders, shippers and carriers about the new Import Control System (ICS2), which will be introduced in the EU on 3 June – 11 working days away.

Eight groups, including FIATA, Clecat, IRU and WSC, have issued a notice stressing the important impact the new controls will have.

Specific details on any goods entering the EU, Norway, Switzerland or Northern Ireland by sea, road or rail must be provided to the EU before loading or arrival at an EU border. The requirements, introduced for airfreight last year, will extend to sea freight on 3 June, and to road and rail next year.

The “extensive” new data requirements include six-digit HS codes for each item in the consignment and an “acceptable” description, as well as detailed buyer and seller information.

The associations are urging the supply chain industry to start preparing for the new rules, and warned that failure to comply would lead to delayed imports and exports, as well as the possibility of fines and penalties for those liable for submitting the data.

The introduction of the new rules was delayed after member states said there was insufficient time to prepare and some issuesthat arose after the introduction for airfreight and express.

However, ICS2 was largely welcomed by industry for its aim to provide better quality data, pre-departure.

For more information, go to the European Commission website. Alternatively, Descartes has a guide, here.

