NCA: Qantas’ huge payout to sacked workers

By LoadstarEditorial 21/10/2024

News.com.au reports:

Qantas has been ordered to pay $170,000 to three of the 1700 workers who were illegally fired during the pandemic amid a push for the airline to fork out more than $100m in compensation.

The Federal Court ruled in 2021 that the embattled airline had acted unlawfully when it sacked the ground services employees in 2020 and outsourced their roles to contractors at a cheaper rate…

