NCA: Qantas’ huge payout to sacked workers

MAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADEZIM: ROLLERCOASTERCAT: HEAVY DUTYMAERSK: CATCHING UP PG: DESTOCKING PATTERNSPG: HEALTH CHECKWTC: THE FALLGXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENING

Judge gavel with dollars and scales on wooden table
© Ian Andreiev
News.com.au reports:

Qantas has been ordered to pay $170,000 to three of the 1700 workers who were illegally fired during the pandemic amid a push for the airline to fork out more than $100m in compensation.

The Federal Court ruled in 2021 that the embattled airline had acted unlawfully when it sacked the ground services employees in 2020 and outsourced their roles to contractors at a cheaper rate…

Want more on Qantas and its dealings?

Click here to read out Mr Joy’s coverage…

