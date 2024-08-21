PwC: CEO recession playbook

By LoadstarEditorial 22/08/2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers writes:

Dramatic financial market volatility may tempt CEOs to dismiss it as a tempest in a teapot. Market turbulence can feel like a distraction when the sales pipeline is healthy. But the market gyrations can’t entirely be dismissed; they may signal the economy is slowing.

Refreshing their recession playbook is a smart CEO move after August’s volatility — just in case the economy rapidly declines. The playbook should go beyond managing costs to support profits and consider options for bold transformational change, including dealmaking during a downturn…

