PwC: CEO recession playbook

TG: US economy shrinks in second quarter, signaling unofficial start of recession
THE GUARDIAN reports: The US economy shrank again in the last three months, unofficially signaling the start of ...
PricewaterhouseCoopers writes:
Dramatic financial market volatility may tempt CEOs to dismiss it as a tempest in a teapot. Market turbulence can feel like a distraction when the sales pipeline is healthy. But the market gyrations can’t entirely be dismissed; they may signal the economy is slowing.
Refreshing their recession playbook is a smart CEO move after August’s volatility — just in case the economy rapidly declines. The playbook should go beyond managing costs to support profits and consider options for bold transformational change, including dealmaking during a downturn…
