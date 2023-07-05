Sign up for our FREE newsletter
PSA becomes new shareholder of Duisburg Gateway Terminal

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA), headquartered in Singapore, has signed agreements to acquire a 22 percent minority stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal GmbH (DGT). The transaction is subject to the approval of Germany’s competition and supervisory authorities. Upon completion of transaction, PSA will join Hupac, HTS and duisport as shareholders of DGT.

Located in the Port of Duisburg, DGT will be the first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal located in the European hinterlands.

“We are pleased to have gained an important strategic partner for the DGT company in PSA, which will contribute significantly to the success of the Duisburg Gateway Terminal with its various business segments in Europe, Asia and worldwide. This network expansion strengthens both the competitive diversity and the further diversification of the Port of Duisburg. The topic of supply chain diversification has an increasingly important meaning,” says duisport CEO Markus Bangen.

Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA, says, “We are excited to become a partner in Duisburg Gateway Terminal, alongside its existing shareholders duisport, HUPAC and HTS. As part of Europe’s largest and most sustainable inland port, DGT will be a key gateway in providing green logistics services to Germany’s dense industrial hinterland. Leveraging PSA’s global ports and supply chain network as well as its strong presence in continental Europe, PSA aims to strengthen the DGT partnership and support Germany’s green energy transition in line with our strategic focus towards enabling smoother, more resilient and sustainable trade.

The construction of the trimodal DGT is on schedule and is considered a model project for the future of logistics. With an area of 235,000 square meters, DGT will be the largest container terminal in the European hinterland when completed. The first construction phase is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

