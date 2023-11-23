By Gavin van Marle 23/11/2023

The extraordinary footage of Houthi rebels landing on the deck of the Galaxy Leader car carrier would seem to mark a turning point in the history of modern piracy.

Call it Piracy 2.0 – this was a very different type of hijacking than we have seen in the region, and the advice given to shipping by the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), the combined naval task force created to combat piracy, just two days before the attack took place seemed curiously ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN