Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Piracy 2.0 – where the rules are still being written

dreamstime_xs_215254593
Photo 215254593 © Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com
By

The extraordinary footage of Houthi rebels landing on the deck of the Galaxy Leader car carrier would seem to mark a turning point in the history of modern piracy.

Call it Piracy 2.0 – this was a very different type of hijacking than we have seen in the region, and the advice given to shipping by the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), the combined naval task force created to combat piracy, just two days before the attack took place seemed curiously ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Galaxy Leader Piracy Worse things happen at sea Yemen Central Command for Maritime Emergencies Maersk Line Vespucci Maritime WK Webster

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    Analysis: AP Møller-Mærsk's 'lost years' are upon us