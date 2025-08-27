Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Panama Canal chief invites more competition among port operators

© Yanik Chauvin panama canal_4243837
© Yanik Chauvin
By

In an indication that it is not happy with the present level of competition, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is planning to sell the rights to two ports awaiting construction, as it seeks to dilute the looming power of Cosco and MSC on ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CK Hutchison MSC-BlackRock Panama Canal Authority (ACP)