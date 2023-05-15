Ostend-Bruges Airport to become Belgium's second largest solar park

This fall, energy company EnergyVision is installing 66,200 solar panels on the grounds of Ostend-Bruges Airport. This will make the airport the second largest solar panel park in Belgium. The panels have a total capacity of over 40MWp. The airport is thus making its own energy consumption, that of Antwerp Airport and that of almost 10,000 Ostend families 100% green.

From the autumn of 2023 the energy company EnergyVision will start installing 66,200 solar panels at Ostend-Bruges Airport. EnergyVision, which is responsible for installation, maintenance and financing, is investing 35 million euros in the installation of the solar panel park. The solar panels at the airport will account for an annual production of nearly 37,000 MWh. The production of solar energy will also save 9,600 tons of CO2 on an annual basis.



Green power for the airport and the neighborhood

The generated energy will initially be used to supply electricity for the entire airport site. Thanks to this project, the airport can operate on 100% green electricity. However, with an annual electricity production of almost 37,000 MWh, the airport will generate much more electricity than it can consume itself. Therefore, part of the green power generated will be diverted to Antwerp Airport. The remaining power generated will go directly to local residents.



“In addition to greening our own power consumption, the remaining energy we get from the solar panels will be able to be used by nearly 10,000 families in the area. For us it is important that our neighbors can also benefit from this,” says Eric Dumas CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport.



In a next phase, energy storage capabilities will also be added. EnergyVision and Ostend-Bruges Airport are also already looking into the further future. Here, the installation of kinetic tiles is being investigated whereby travelers can generate their own electricity as they step. In this way, they literally get on the plane full of energy.