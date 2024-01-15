OceanX: Bella Italia and a messy Red Sea...
Back to the drawing board
Starting Thursday 11 November, US coalition forces attacked Yemen’s Houthi militants, with additional strikes occurring on Friday.
Oh, and here’s the latest out today from shipping guru Lars Jensen:
“An anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Houthi controlled areas at the US Destroyer USS Laboon yesterday evening, but was shot down by aircraft. UKMTO received reports of 2 small boats in Bab al-Mandeb hailing a merchant vessel to get them to change course. Vessel continued and is reported as safe.”
While ...
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays
Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk
Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update
Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article