Ocean carriers confirm strike delays as pessimism grows, says eeSea

Canadian labour minister sends in mediator with plan to end port strike
The port strike in British Columbia, which has shuttered two of Canada’s top three maritime ...
It seems that the 11th day of the strike has brought renewed confidence from the carriers in confirming schedule delays into long weeks, as well as two blanks; but there was still only one service-wide adjustment to speak of.
Yesterday, MSC announced that the Chinook service would temporarily be reverting to a Seattle-Portland-Vancouver rotation; confirming port swaps in advance for all Chinook vessels currently in the lineup.
On the one hand, these developments give our team what little improved forecasting visibility we can hope for in this scenario, and it also gives crews on the ground more definitive information for planning berth allotment when the situation is eventually resolved.
On the other hand, it’s reflective of the pessimism that is fuelling stakeholders across the globe and validates our fears that the impacts of this economic bottleneck will last well into the next few months.
Speaking of the bottleneck, we’ve had five more confirmed cases of planned port swaps, and three more confirmed diversions on the way since the start of the week. That brings the total since the start of the work stoppage to nine port swaps and five diversions.
Finally, there is one vessel we have received conflicting reports on since the start of the week, but we suspect it may indeed be another diversion in the making.
Vessel status summary
Confirmed (carrier and/or terminal reported) delays for the majority of vessels now between two and nine days, more and more ships in mid-July being pushed back into August and the long weeks.
We’ve still got a bunch up of four immediate vessel ETAs set for today, but that has significantly decreased since Monday’s total. Keeping in mind that none of us actually expect those vessels to berth today, they are simply those that are missing any actionable indicators for at the moment.
Noting that very few, if any, vessels are showing a noteworthy loss in speed as they cross the Pacific, we theorised that we could see some more slow-steaming as the strike continues, but it does not appear to be reflecting the expected congestion just yet. We are keeping an eye on the trajectories as well, to see if there are any last-minute port swaps/diversions we can get early signals on.
Vancouver
Currently at 90%
One in port (still MSC Shanghai V anchored in the inner harbour), nine waiting, eight steaming towards.
Rupert
Currently at 100%
Zero in port, four waiting, six steaming towards.
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article