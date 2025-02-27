EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel and Noytech clash
Love gone
PRESS RELEASE
moovie Invests in Arabian Mile to Revolutionize Last-Mile Delivery in Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 27, 2025 – moovie Holding, the parent company of NOYTECH Supply Chain Solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Arabian Mile, an innovative Saudi startup transforming last-mile delivery. Through this investment, moovie is backing the launch of a pioneering logistics player in the Kingdom, fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance logistics efficiency and economic growth.
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article