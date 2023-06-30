Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce

dreamstime_s_131949785
© Chernetskaya |
By

The e-commerce market out of southern China remains strong in air cargo – but that appears to be the only joy on the horizon for carriers.

Indices this week show global demand is still weak, and rates going nowhere.

TAC Index showed a slight decline in rates, after a mild bounce a week earlier, while the overall Baltic Air Freight Index dropped 2.4% week on week.

While passenger/belly capacity may be up, freighter capacity is expected to slide, with airlines using this dull period to conduct heavy maintenance checks on older freighters. TAC Index added that there were also fewer conversions coming to the market.

WorldACD said today global tonnages had stayed flat, while rates slid slightly. Tonnages in the week to 25 June were down 2%, as were rates. Over a two-week period, tonnage was stable, capacity was up 1% and rates fell 1%. It added that, regionally, there had been some significant price changes.

In a two-week versus two-week period, rates out of the Middle East and South Asia to Asia Pacific fell a hefty 17%, ex-North America to Asia Pacific fell 7% and transatlantic westbound fell 5%, despite volume rises on all three lanes, said WorldACD.

TAC Index found that rates out of Hong Kong rose 2.1%, driven by e-commerce volumes to Europe and North America. Out of Shanghai, however, rates fell marginally, in particular to North America. Rates out of Frankfurt to North America also slipped, although to China, they edged up. Chicago’s export tradelanes saw a 12% rate fall, with decreases on all major routes.

Meanwhile, more anecdotally, Eddy Liu, SVP cargo for China Airlines, noted that despite much talk of sourcing shifts, there was “still no significant export demand from neighbouring South-east Asian countries”.

In terms of possible growth drivers for air cargo on the horizon, dockworker union ILWU Canada plans a strike at the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver tomorrow, although it is not yet clear how long it will continue, or what impact it will have. But it could perhaps give air cargo a little filip.

In addition, more freighter capacity is said to be leaving the market – albeit perhaps temporarily – as Western Global Airlines is thought to be parking its fleet as it decides how to navigate its credit crisis. But with Amazon and FedEx among its top customers – both of which are pulling capacity – that may have very little impact on the market in general.

While some industry observers point to the fact that rates, while nearly 40% lower than last year, are still well above pre-pandemic levels, airlines have been quick to point out that costs have been rising fast.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo data air cargo market Rates: the eternal tango TAC Index WorldACD Cathay Cargo CNS 2023 Flexport IATA

    Most Read

    Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud

    Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy

    MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend

    HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'

    EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk

    MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo

    A new era at CH Robinson

    Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike

    Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra

    New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high

    Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment

    Pharma supply shortages drive calls for more integrated supply chains

    Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up

    Maersk orders more methanol ships as its plots its post-2M course

    'Give it to MSC!'

    Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet