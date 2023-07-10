By Alessandro Pasetti 10/07/2023

US LTL specialist XPO – the best performer of 2023, +85%, of all tickers on our radar – set a new record of $61.74 a share on Friday after several choppy sessions on the stock market last week, affecting various verticals.

As if the top news of Q2 23* – with the major highlight and value booster: the appointment of COO Dave Bates from sector benchmark Old Dominion – was not enough, the Yellow Corp-would-it-go-under-would-it-not saga (all episodes are here) has ...

