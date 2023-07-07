By Alessandro Pasetti 07/07/2023

At the height of the credit crunch when Lehman Brothers collapsed, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) was just moments away from sinking.

That multi-faceted, collateral-backed and unconfirmed background story concerning the secretive container shipping firm, often behaving and investing well beyond the scope of its core business, occasionally floats around in our circles.

Some bits sound real, others less so. But they testify to the inner strength of an Italo-Swiss company where, incidentally, even its current CEO, Søren Toft, who is highly regarded in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN