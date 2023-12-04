By Gavin van Marle 04/12/2023

DB Schenker is set to lose its head of contract logistics Hessel Verhage (above), who has decided to resign from the company.

It was first rumoured by Loadstar Premium last week.

It is understood that a company memo has now been sent to staff confirming Mr Verhage’s successor appointment, DB Schenker’s current chief executive of the Asia-Pacific region, Niklas Wilmking. That news was reported by German trade newspaper DVZ on Friday, following Premium‘s coverage.

Mr Verhage was first hired by Schenker in 2019 as chief executive of its Americas region and was subsequently named chief contract logistics officer in November 2022 to replace Xavier Garijo.

At the beginning of 2022, he was also promoted to head of the global strategy and transformation unit.