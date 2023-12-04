Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Niklas Wilmking tipped for DB Schenker new contract logistics chief

Hessel Verhage CEO Americas DB Schenker
By

DB Schenker is set to lose its head of contract logistics Hessel Verhage (above), who has decided to resign from the company.

It was first rumoured by Loadstar Premium last week.

It is understood that a company memo has now been sent to staff confirming Mr Verhage’s successor appointment, DB Schenker’s current chief executive of the Asia-Pacific region, Niklas Wilmking. That news was reported by German trade newspaper DVZ on Friday, following Premium‘s coverage.

Mr Verhage was first hired by Schenker in 2019 as chief executive of its Americas region and was subsequently named chief contract logistics officer in November 2022 to replace Xavier Garijo.

At the beginning of 2022, he was also promoted to head of the global strategy and transformation unit.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round WeFreight

    Most Read

    More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten

    Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers

    Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears

    General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring

    Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks

    Analysis: Deutsche Bahn's Schenker disposal – well, what disposal?

    Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports

    Carriers set course for new shores in search of profitable growth

    Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows

    OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone

    Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence

    Now Korean seafarers try to stop HMM sale: 'don't forget Hanjin'

    DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured

    Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help

    M&A and away as Kuehne stays ahead of DSV

    Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming