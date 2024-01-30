News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Shippers demand liner transparency, Maersk/Hapag Gemini ‘game-changer’, Red Sea crisis domino effects

By LoadstarEditorial 30/01/2024

Host Mike King hears that freight rates are soaring, the Dutch air cargo community is in uproar and shippers really are not happy with the transparency of liner surcharges – and not just those relating to the de facto closure of the Suez Canal to container shipping.

This episode also unpacks the details and implications of the new Maersk/Hapag Lloyd Gemini Cooperation. One guest believes the partnership’s promise to offer world-class service reliability is a ‘game-changer’ and will force the hands of rivals.

Meanwhile, one of those rivals, CMA CGM, is close to getting yet another major logistics purchase over the line. Is its strategy that much different to Maersk’s integrator ambitions?

Guests

James Hookham, director, Global Shippers Forum

Peter Sundara Swamickannu, head of global ocean freight product, Visy Global Logistics

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail

CMA CGM’s integrator ambitions? (1.49)

Juggling air cargo expertise (3.55)

Air cargo CNY boost (6.27)

Red Sea crisis and ocean spot rates (8.22)

Shippers call for surcharge transparency (9.59)

ETS + Suez = confusion (14.05)

Pricing resilience (18.25)

Red Sea alternative routings (21.08)

How to manage supply chain uncertainty (23.58)

Equipment shortages build-up (26.03)

Suez domino effects (29.57)

Gemini could be a ‘game-changer’ (35.27)

Dutch air cargo uproar (40.41)

