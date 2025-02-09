By Charlotte Goldstone 09/02/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including some countries’ response to the Trump administration, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who details how airfreight stakeholders are coping with rule and regulation whiplash, not least changes to de minimis and shipping from China.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, reviews Maersk’s annual results and, in his ocean-freight rate round-up, reveals how the carrier is attracting shippers for Gemini.

This is followed by a round-up of the air freight rates from Ms Lennane and a road freight briefing from Ms Goldstone.

All this, and more. So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes!

