Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 2024 | Rates, tariffs, rules - and AI fun

News in Brief Podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain and logistics news and offers exclusive insight into what will be appearing on The Loadstar this week.

Charlotte discusses how and why ocean freight rates have risen on the major trade lanes, why new sustainability regulations might put strain on European haulage companies and how recent US tariffs aim to suppress trade with China.

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, explains how rising ocean freight rates correlate with airfreight demand, the highlights of her recent interview with Cargolux and how The Loadstar is using AI to write financial reports in the style of classic literary icons…

So, what are you waiting for? In just 12 minutes, this bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Rates: the eternal tango The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast DP World IATA WCS 24 The Loadstar Podcast

    Most read news

    Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike

    Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'

    'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak

    Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity

    E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    More checks and delays at Nhava Sheva after latest seizure of goods from China

    California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'

    Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity

    Air cargo's summer: traditionally slack, or Red Sea-induced demand?

    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market

    Last hurrah for de minimis imports to US consumers before a wave of legislation

    CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – country & cluster leads revealed