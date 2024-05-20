News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 2024 | Rates, tariffs, rules - and AI fun

By Charlotte Goldstone 20/05/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain and logistics news and offers exclusive insight into what will be appearing on The Loadstar this week.

Charlotte discusses how and why ocean freight rates have risen on the major trade lanes, why new sustainability regulations might put strain on European haulage companies and how recent US tariffs aim to suppress trade with China.

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, explains how rising ocean freight rates correlate with airfreight demand, the highlights of her recent interview with Cargolux and how The Loadstar is using AI to write financial reports in the style of classic literary icons…

So, what are you waiting for? In just 12 minutes, this bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.