New England Patriots sue Eastern Airlines

Eastern's 777 at Kansas photo © Wirestock
Remember Eastern Airlines, the passenger carrier that wanted to part-convert a bunch of 777s into semi-freighters? Well, it cancelled that plan – and now it appears that it has scuppered another deal – with American football team the New England Patriots, which charters flights from the carrier. The Patriots are suing Eastern for $22.8m, after Eastern allegedly tried to raise prices just before pre-season kick-off. The Patriots refused and, together with the aircraft owner, are suing for breach of contract, the NY Post reports.

