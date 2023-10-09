New England Patriots sue Eastern Airlines

Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy
Representatives claim the US International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union (ILWU) “will continue to operate as ...
Remember Eastern Airlines, the passenger carrier that wanted to part-convert a bunch of 777s into semi-freighters? Well, it cancelled that plan – and now it appears that it has scuppered another deal – with American football team the New England Patriots, which charters flights from the carrier. The Patriots are suing Eastern for $22.8m, after Eastern allegedly tried to raise prices just before pre-season kick-off. The Patriots refused and, together with the aircraft owner, are suing for breach of contract, the NY Post reports.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
