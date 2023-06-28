Michael Aldwell to succeed Otto Schacht on K+N board
Otto Schacht is to leave Kuehne + Nagel’s management board in October, but retain an ...
As DSV keeps marching on the stock market – in my personal view well beyond its own merits, hitting today a new 52-week high of Dkr1,407.5 as I type – Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) deservedly is under the spotlight.
Firstly, the Swiss forwarder disclosed today management changes that concern one of its most influential executives and management board members, Otto Schacht, whose sea logistics responsibilities and board seat are taken over by Michael Aldwell – a New Zealand national, born 1984 ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom
Comment on this article