Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability

As we approach the 2025 peak season, supply chains stand at the crossroads of transformative change, driven by heightened complexity, technological innovation, and evolving customer expectations. Leaders from SnapFulfil and Kaleris share insights into critical trends that will shape the future of warehouse management and yard operations.Automation expands its reach
Brian Kirst, chief commercial officer at SnapFulfil, emphasises the expansion of warehouse automation beyond large enterprises into mid-market operations. With accessible robotics and tailored automation becoming increasingly feasible, mid-market warehouses are ...
Comment on this article