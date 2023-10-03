FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC
The US Federal Maritime Commission has dismissed the latest case against the world’s largest container ...
MSC has announced a binding agreement to buy a 50% stake in Italian high-speed passenger rail network Italo, from infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
The deal represents further deepening of the relationship between the world’s largest shipping line and GIP, which has a 20% stake in MSC’s port operating arm, Terminal Investment.
Gip will retain its 50% interest in Italo and have joint governance with MSC, along with Allianz Group entities and funds managed by Allianz Capital Partners and other co-investors.
“We strongly believe in the potential of Italo to further strengthen rail connectivity across Italy. Furthermore, today’s agreement also reflects our group’s goal of further developing sustainable modes of transport for both passengers and cargo,” said MSC group president Diego Aponte.
“This aligns with Italy’s efforts to enhance its infrastructure network through new projects outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to extend high-speed rail services to areas that currently lack access,” he added.
While it is unlikely that this would see containers on Italo wagons – imagine a 44-tonne steel box travelling at over 100kph! – there is an argument that putting more passengers onto high-speed rail services will unlock capacity on traditional rail lines for more freight.
Italo is one of Europe’s leading private high-speed rail operators. Since its launch in 2012, it has grown to operate a fleet of 51 energy-efficient electric trains connecting 51 cities across Italy and serving over 20m passengers a year.
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article