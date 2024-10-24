Boeing’s turnaround plan hits a hurdle as machinists vote to continue strike
Boeing’s travails continue as its machinists voted to continue a strike that has hobbled aircraft ...
R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON WTC: 'WHITE NOISE' TURNS INTO NEWSDHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATE
R: IN LINEDHL: AI PUSH IS HEREUPS: SCS BUSINESS ON WATCHUPS: RALLY MODE ON WTC: 'WHITE NOISE' TURNS INTO NEWSDHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATE
Strike action is set to resume at Canada’s largest container gateway, Montreal, after the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) received a strike notice today from the Port of Montréal Longshoremen’s Union, CUPE Local 375.
The 24-hour action will see a complete stoppage of work on Port of Montreal territory, including the Contrecœur terminal from Sunday 27 October at 7:00 am to 6:59 am the following day.
An MEA statement predicted the effects of the coming strike would be felt in the port for far longer.
“We recall that the strike called on 30 September by the union paralysed operations for three days at the Viau and Maisonneuve (Termont) terminals, which represent 41% of Port of Montréal’s activities, resulting in lasting consequences.
“The strike that began 10 October, which completely halted overtime in all its forms, is still ongoing and continues to cause damage.
“These pressure tactics applied by the Union have created significant operational problems, which are in addition to a number of obstacles that are seriously affecting stability and reliability at the Port of Montréal as well as in the Québec and Canadian supply chains,” it claimed.
It added that container volumes at Montreal had fallen some 24% since 2022, largely lost to the US east coast ports – although ongoing labour relations issues there might reverse that trend.
According to the eeSea liner database, the port handled 1.7m teu in 2021 and 2022, which then declined to 1.5m teu the following year. Year-to-date in 2024, it has handled 1.1m teu.
Across its terminals Montreal hosts 12 container services, and of the three recorded vessels currently en route the most likely to get caught up in the stoppage appears to be the 5,000 teu MSC Anya, which is deployed on the carrier’s Montreal Express1 service operated in conjunction with Cosco, OOCL and Hapag-Lloyd, and is due to arrive at Montreal’s Viau Container Terminal on 26 October, with a forecast departure of 28 October.
There presently appears to be little end of the dispute in sight – unions and employers were unable agree to a government proposal earlier this month to appoint a special mediator and the MEA said today that “after 35 mediation meetings over 15 months, it is clear that the parties are still at square one and at an impasse”.
It is due to meet Canada’s Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service in the coming week.
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins
Digital air cargo community systems key to unlock sustainable cargo future
Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis
'Game-changer' may now be 'game-over', as India eyes cabotage u-turn
The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage
A long slow road to recovery for US trucking – some operators won't make it
Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N
Latam forwarders call on carriers to boost capacity so exports can flow
Passenger rush to attend festivals puts a strain on India's air cargo flows
China Rail achieves record-breaking billion tonnes of rail freight in Q3
As 'gift' season looms, airlines must know exactly what cargo they are carrying
Seaspan orders six more dual-fuel box ships and will pay in Chinese yuan
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article