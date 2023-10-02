Mr Joy: CEO eye – the lying kangaroo
Exposed
Australia is legislating industrial regulations to cater for so-called ‘gig’ workers.
But the scope is much broader.
So, the question in the headline of today’s column really stands out, I think.
Ties
“Make friends with good industrial relations lawyers: you will need them*.”
(*Sourced from herbertsmithfreehills.com: I liked this quote so much I am referencing it, more here.)
Australia’s industrial relations system is ridiculously complex for just 14 million workers.
The Australian Fair Work Act has 800 sections, with 121 modern ...
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article