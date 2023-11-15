China limits exports of graphite, a key mineral for EV batteries
China on Friday said it would limit export permits for graphite, a key component in ...
MOL is to equip several of its newbuild ro-ro vessels with an AI-driven system for early fire detection to stem the increasing epidemic of fires destroying car-carriers.
Israeli company Captain’s Eye claims to have developed an AI system that can detect fires by interpreting abnormal images caught by cameras installed throughout a vessel, operating 24/7.
A cloud of smoke could be detected before it reached a conventional smoke detector, it says, allowing for earlier warnings and faster response.
MOL said the system would be installed on ten LNG-fuelled vessels due for delivery from 2024, and would consider retrofitting its existing fleet.
MOL has already suffered the total loss of one of its car carriers, Felicity Ace, from a catastrophic fire. The ship was carrying lithium battery electric vehicles (EVs) and there was a large cryogenic tank of pressurised LNG aboard.
Founded in 2020 by Uri Ben-Dor and Doron Oizerovich, Captain’s Eye began developing AI-enabled CCTV monitoring for super-yachts, and branched out into the commercial maritime arena, including systems for detecting leaks in engine rooms.
As well as conducting tests of the system on MOL car carrier Onyx Ace, Captain’s Eye has a strategic partnership with XT Shipping, and a demonstration project at the port of Ashdod.
In 2022, the company raised $4m in investment from SixAI, an Israeli start-up focused on commercialising technology developed by the Israeli military and repurposed for civilian uses.
WWhile car manufacturers insist EVs do not catch fire with any greater regularity than internal combustion engined cars, there can be little argument that the presence of EVs exacerbates the danger. Following the loss last year of the 6,400 ceu Felicity Ace, which sank in the mid-Atlantic, car-carriers Grande Costa d’Avorio, and Fremantle Highway have suffered similar catastrophic blazes, claiming several lives.
China on Friday said it would limit export permits for graphite, a key component in ...
Liner lobby group the World Shipping Council (WSC) yesterday launched a new cargo safety project, ...
The already daunting prospect of fighting battery fires on ships, in warehouses and on aircraft ...
After burning for almost a week, the fire on car-carrier Fremantle Highway has been extinguished, ...
Authorities have drastically revised the number of electric cars on board Fremantle Highway, as the stricken ...
Carrying cars on containerships rather than pure car and truck carriers is unlikely to reduce ...
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom
Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article