MF: Why Prologis stock was slipping today

By LoadstarEditorial 18/07/2023

THE MOTLEY FOOL writes:

Shares of Prologis (PLD -3.11%) were falling today after the world’s largest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) posted second-quarter results that seemed to come up short of Wall Street’s expectations, despite beating headline estimates. As of 12:31 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.4%.

So what

Prologis, which owns warehouses used primarily for logistics and e-commerce, posted results that were mostly in line with estimates, but the stock seemed to fall in response to its elevated valuation. Revenue in the quarter nearly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN