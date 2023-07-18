MF: Why Prologis stock was slipping today

Analysis: $3.1bn Prologis-Blackstone deal – a fancy capital structure exercise
Very pretty model
THE MOTLEY FOOL writes:
Shares of Prologis (PLD -3.11%) were falling today after the world’s largest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) posted second-quarter results that seemed to come up short of Wall Street’s expectations, despite beating headline estimates. As of 12:31 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.4%.
So what
Prologis, which owns warehouses used primarily for logistics and e-commerce, posted results that were mostly in line with estimates, but the stock seemed to fall in response to its elevated valuation. Revenue in the quarter nearly ...
