Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

DHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGH

DHL: DSV PREFERRED CHOICEWTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGH

Port of Montreal FB Page
By

The port of Montreal’s longshore workers yesterday began mediation talks with the Maritime Employers’ Association (MEA), following a vote to strike this week. 

The Local 375 branch, part of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), announced that 99.63% of its members had rejected MEA’s latest offer and 97.88% had voted for pressure tactics, “up to and including strike action”. More than 90% of the members votedl. 

Montreal’s dock workers have been without a collective agreement since the start of the year. Rules mean they cannot strike without 72-hours’ notice, before “any pressure tactics” can be used and the union has up to 60 days to exercise its strike mandate. In theory, a strike could be held simultaneously with that at the US east and Gulf coast ports. 

The dockworkers reportedly want a 20% wage increase over four years, and “a better work-life balance”. The union said it would not be giving any interviews, “as all of its energy is focused on negotiations”. 

The MEA tried earlier this year to designate longshore work as an essential service, which would have prevented strikes, but it failed.

The CUPE has called on the government not to intervene, claiming it was prior interventions by the government that had brought things to this point. 

“During the last round of bargaining in 2021, the Trudeau government imposed forced arbitration and legislated workers back to work. As a result, none of the key issues were resolved at the bargaining table, and all those issues have now resurfaced, three years later.”

Indeed, CUPE national president Mark Hancock warned the government to “back off”. 

“It’s another textbook example of how government tampering in collective bargaining prevents labor peace, rather than enabling it,” he said. 

“Our message to the Trudeau government is simple – back off; let the parties negotiate a fair deal. And don’t even think about touching our members’ charter rights to free and fair collective bargaining.” 

The MEA said: “The Canadian supply chain is already fragile. Negotiations to renew the longshoremen’s collective agreement have been going on for over a year. The uncertainty caused by this long delay and the recurrence of labor disputes are affecting the Québec and Canadian economies, and Canada’s reputation as a reliable and resilient trading partner. 

“A significant drop in cargo at the port of Montréal, a result of this uncertainty, also poses serious financial challenges for the MEA.”  

It added: “Our priority remains the signing of a negotiated collective agreement as soon as possible, in order to work on bringing the cargo back to the port.” 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Labour relations Port of Montreal Strike inaction Halifax International Longshoremen's Association Jacksonville Port of Philadelphia Tampa US MX

    Most read news

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers

    Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025

    Virgin cargo GSA deal with ECS raises eyebrows, but 'there's no conflict'

    Lufthansa Cargo folds SAF costs into its airfreight surcharge

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore

    DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk

    Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse 