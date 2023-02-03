Trackers on containers 'critical' for supply chain visibility, says new Traxens CEO
Supply chain visibility became a massive issue during the pandemic, and is an issue here ...
Trying to make sense of the nonsense isn’t always plain sailing, but it’s our stated mission – even more so when the conversation revolves around the ocean carriers, and their corporate strategies.
Enter Mærsk, the would-be UPS of shipping.
In a paper published yesterday by Drewry, the maritime and consulting specialist wrote that the Danish carrier had told it that “its integrator strategy was incompatible with being part of an alliance”.
Yes, the 2M alliance.
That, curiously or not, was published on the same ...
Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack
Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands
DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms
Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding
More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall
Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens
DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?
Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson
Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady
DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...
Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo
Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo
Comment on this article