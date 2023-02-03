By Alessandro Pasetti 03/02/2023

Trying to make sense of the nonsense isn’t always plain sailing, but it’s our stated mission – even more so when the conversation revolves around the ocean carriers, and their corporate strategies.

Enter Mærsk, the would-be UPS of shipping.

In a paper published yesterday by Drewry, the maritime and consulting specialist wrote that the Danish carrier had told it that “its integrator strategy was incompatible with being part of an alliance”.

Yes, the 2M alliance.

That, curiously or not, was published on the same ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN