By Alessandro Pasetti 04/08/2023

Many moons ago, as a neophyte starting to look at transport and logistics, I soon understood the narrative surrounding ocean carriers. It didn’t take a lot to get it ten years ago.

Troubled to make money; highly dependant on the business cycle to prop up razor-thin operating margins; seldom making their return on invested capital; swamped in debt and often selling peripheral assets for a prompt liquidity injection: welcome to the container shipping of the pre-pandemic decade.

Then, in late 2018 Denmark’s AP ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN