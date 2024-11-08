Freaking cool CH Robinson – it's the operating model, stupid!
Bless the ‘new operating model’
Give it time, and $4.6bn-market-cap RXO “could well be the new CH Robinson” – by comparison, however, it’s only “a pure-play land broker without forwarding exposure as we know it at CHRW”.
As brave as that view may seem, it’s the thinking of one RXO bull in our marketplace, who was unfazed by the current backdrop and limited freight visibility into 2025 and… reported quarterly losses that came with the group’s Q3 24 numbers disclosed yesterday.
In fact, the GAAP EPS hit ...
What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?
No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate
Ripples from standstill at strike-bound Canadian ports could spread inland
Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes
Cargo operations at Brazil's Guarulhos Airport on brink of collapse
Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike
Typhoon Kong-ray creates congestion at Shanghai, Ningbo and Kaohsiung
Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers
Carriers drop calls at Hamburg after congestion builds at CTA
Port of Valencia slowly gets back to work after floods from rainstorms
Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
CMA CGM to resume Suez transits on India-US east coast service
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article