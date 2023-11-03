Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Lufthansa Cargo launches td.Zoom – the fastest speed for cargo

lh cargo 777
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • New speed for the most urgent shipments
  • 24/7 monitoring and proactive steering of all shipments
  • Dedicated premium td.Zoom Customer Service

With the launch of td.Zoom, Lufthansa Cargo is offering a new speed from November 1 this year. In addition to td.Pro and td.Flash, this will be the third speed for most time-critical cargo.

With td.Zoom, customers can choose the fastest service for their most urgent shipments. This includes top speed and priority as well as the fastest capacity access with no weight or size limitations. The special handling processes at Lufthansa Cargo’s hubs in Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna enable fastest transport times with ramp supervision during aircraft loading and unloading, dedicated ramp transfer from the warehouse to the aircraft and vice versa as well as tail-to-tail transfer on demand. The offer also includes 24/7 personal td.Zoom Customer Service, that proactively monitors and steers every shipment and takes immediate action to prevent irregularities.

“For highly time-critical cargo, Lufthansa Cargo has launched an unbeatable option with td.Zoom”, stated Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo. “td.Zoom is the fastest choice with top priorities, the shortest transit times and a personal td.Zoom Customer Service. To give an example: A shipment from Shanghai via Frankfurt to Zurich usually takes 45 hours with td.Pro, 35 hours with td.Flash, and only 23 hours with td.Zoom.”

Many commodities are available with td.Zoom in combination with Lufthansa Cargo products General Cargo, Dangerous Goods and Emergency. In addition, customers can book Add-on Services such as Sustainable Choice at any transport speed to reduce the COemissions of their shipments.

“We keep our promise to be the right partner to enable global business. This includes our ambition to become the world’s most efficient cargo airline, while continuously improving our offerings and services”, says Bhat. “Optimal customer service means creating the right offering for every need. With td.Pro, td.Flash and td.Zoom, we now have a comprehensive choice in terms of speed of transport, allowing our customers to choose a price-performance ratio that meets their individual needs.”

