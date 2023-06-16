Lufthansa Cargo expands cargo services to two airports in Mexico City

By LoadstarEditorial 16/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Lufthansa Cargo moves freighter flights to Felipe Ángeles Airport (NLU) starting July 7

Expansion of cargo services at both Mexico City international airports (MEX and NLU) thanks to passenger and cargo connections and complementary truck shuttle services

Lufthansa Cargo will permanently operate all B777 freighter flights that previously served Mexico City International Airport (MEX, also known as Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México, AICM) to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU, also known as Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles, AIFA) starting July 7, 2023. Lufthansa Cargo is thus following the requirements of a decree issued by the Mexican government, which prohibits airlines from flying freighters to Mexico City Airport (MEX) in the future for capacity reasons.

From the beginning of July, cargo airlines will operate flights to the modern Felipe Ángeles Airport (NLU) about 45 km northeast of Mexico City. The airport has been in operation since last year and is located on the site of a former military airfield, surrounded by an infrastructure that continues to grow steadily.

Lufthansa Cargo is offering a total of six freighter connections with Boeing 777F aircraft to and from Mexico City’s second major airport, Felipe Ángeles (NLU), in the current 2023 summer flight schedule. The freighters depart from the hub in Frankfurt (FRA) on Tuesdays to Sundays at midday and reach their destination at Felipe Ángeles Airport (NLU) in the early hours of the night. The freighter flights can be booked from June 16. Customers will find Lufthansa Cargo at Felipe Ángeles Airport (NLU) at Terminal Logistics Recinto Fiscalizado Almacén #12 CR293.

In addition to the freighter connections, Lufthansa Airlines passenger aircraft also regularly transport goods as belly cargo to Mexico City (MEX) Airport in the east of the Mexican metropolis. Seven weekly direct flights from Frankfurt with the Boeing 747-8 as well as three weekly Airbus A350 connections from Munich continue to serve Mexico City Airport (MEX). Lufthansa Cargo ensures that the transfer time of cargo shipments between the two Mexican capital airports is fast and efficient with truck shuttle services.

“As part of the necessary relocation of freighter flights to Mexico City’s northeastern airport, we have successfully established both the import and export processes on site to our usual high standards in a very short time, as well as set up a fast and reliable nighttime truck transport service for freight shipments between NLU and MEX,” explains Frank Nozinsky, Director, Sales & Handling, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and Caribbean at Lufthansa Cargo.

“Mexico City is a cargo destination in high demand. We are therefore very pleased to be present at both international airports together with Lufthansa Airlines and to offer our customers seamless connections for their cargo shipments here together with our warehouse partners,” adds Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.